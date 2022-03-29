Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the February 28th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ORPH opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orphazyme A/S by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 163,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orphazyme A/S by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,434 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

