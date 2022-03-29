Orbital Energy Group (OEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

OEG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.