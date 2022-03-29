OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $549,147.47 and approximately $64,375.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.26 or 0.07171342 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,700.54 or 1.00014883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046622 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

