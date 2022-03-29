Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Opsens stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,140. Opsens has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Get Opsens alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.