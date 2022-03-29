Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ONCY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,504. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

