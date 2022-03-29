OMG Network Price Hits $5.34 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $748.63 million and approximately $218.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00011321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00230113 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

