OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 305 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.89 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

