OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $293,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

