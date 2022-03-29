OLD National Bancorp IN Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

