OLD National Bancorp IN Has $259,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

NYSE EPAM opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day moving average is $533.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

