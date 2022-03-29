OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $118.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

