Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.99. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 21,003 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.