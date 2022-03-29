Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS OASMY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

