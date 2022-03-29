O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
O2Micro International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 207,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About O2Micro International (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.
