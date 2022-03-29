O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 207,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

