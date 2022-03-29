Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

NVEI stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

