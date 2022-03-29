NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.