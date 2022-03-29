Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NBY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.42. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.