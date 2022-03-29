Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.