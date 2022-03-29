Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.