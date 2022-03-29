Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $35,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,702,415 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average of $250.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

