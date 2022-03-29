Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 128 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $275.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $275.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

