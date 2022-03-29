Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.63. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

