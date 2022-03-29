Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $446.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $319.70 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

