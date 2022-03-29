Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

