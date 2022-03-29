Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,747,208 shares.

NAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 385,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 817,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

