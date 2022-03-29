Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northamber stock opened at GBX 55.89 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £15.22 million and a PE ratio of 46.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.89.
