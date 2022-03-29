Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northamber stock opened at GBX 55.89 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £15.22 million and a PE ratio of 46.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.89.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

