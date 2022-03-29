North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.55

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.55 and last traded at C$38.46, with a volume of 80423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

