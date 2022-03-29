North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

