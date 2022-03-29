Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,713 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 289,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.85.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

