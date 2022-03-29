Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

PNC stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,994. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.