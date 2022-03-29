Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 140,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,163. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

