NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,786 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, hitting $257.31. 51,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,290. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

