NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 133,394 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,082,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,394 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 154,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

