NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

