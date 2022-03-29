NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $473.39 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $473,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

INTU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.87. 36,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.74 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

