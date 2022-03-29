NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $40.42 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.53. 184,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.03. The stock has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

