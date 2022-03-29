NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.07. 22,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.