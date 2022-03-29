NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $103.25 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $103,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

