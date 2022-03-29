NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 616,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $254,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.72. 24,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,045. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

