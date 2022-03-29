NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,102 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,105. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.77.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

