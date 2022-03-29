NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 101,852 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Nordson makes up approximately 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $158,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $154,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.65. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

