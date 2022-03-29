NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 831 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,529,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.85. 12,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,752. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

