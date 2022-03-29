NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 39,479 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

ZM stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.08. 139,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,997. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.