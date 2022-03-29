NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 251,483 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,667,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 24,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,621. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

