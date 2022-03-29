Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,503,900 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the February 28th total of 4,013,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 669.6 days.

NDGPF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,373. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.