Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Up to $22.21

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.52. Nielsen shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 3,015,544 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

