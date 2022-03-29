Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,481 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,210 shares of company stock worth $162,277. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicholas Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

