NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE NFI opened at C$16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.53. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.47 and a 52 week high of C$31.80.

Get NFI Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 over the last ninety days.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.