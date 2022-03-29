NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

