NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. City State Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,340,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

